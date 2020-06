Sir, – As per Government advice to wear face coverings, it is clear that two of the most useful household skills of this pandemic are food preparation and sewing.

This highlights the need for proper funding of home economics in all second-level schools. After all, students of science subjects are not expected to provide their own materials for class activities. – Yours, etc,

CAOILFHIONN

GERAGHTY

UI CAIRBRE,

Sligo.