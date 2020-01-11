Hollywood hypocrites

Sir, – I agree with Finn McRedmond (Opinion & Analysis, January 10th) that the lecturing and virtue-signalling of Hollywood egos are painful and that these are offences worse than hypocrisy.

It is worth remembering that hypocrisy is the homage vice pays to virtue.

Without it, the world might be completely amoral. – Yours, etc,

CONSTANCE MORRIS,

Shankill,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – Finn McRedmond has conjured up a column on the hypocrisy of Hollywood “A-listers” based on Ricky Gervais’s performance at the Golden Globes. She quotes him as saying “If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world.” However, your columnist fails to quote the next line which identified his real target: “Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.” – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.