Holles Street protests

Sir, – When these anti-abortion “protests” outside hospitals started happening, we were told by many a conservative pundit that these were in fact vigils and silent prayers. Considering the use of a microphone and amplifier at the recent protest outside our National Maternity Hospital, it appears they need a helping hand for their “prayers” to be heard. – Yours, etc,

DAVID GORMAN,

Dublin 11.

Sir, – I note that Simon Harris is considering the introduction of exclusion zones in order to outlaw protests adjacent to abortion facilities. I would strongly object to such measures as a breach of the constitutional right to public protest.

Notwithstanding its legalisation, abortion in Ireland is still a highly contested subject: a significant minority of our population have a moral objection to abortion. In the circumstances it is imperative that the constitutional right to protest against such a wrong is maintained. Some people may be upset or offended by such protests but then a large number of people are upset and offended by the deliberate killing of the unborn.

Up to now it has never been a crime in Ireland to take part in a peaceful protest, no matter how distasteful it might be to a particular section of society. It would be disastrous for the Government to set a precedent by shutting down the public expression of opinion in the way being discussed.

Undoubtedly it would also lead to a very major escalation in these protests, and the criminalisation of otherwise law-abiding citizens. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT DUNNE,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.