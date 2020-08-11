Holiday memories

Sir, – Returning from a holiday in Connemara, my memories are of some exceptional people.

My dogs went missing on Omey beach and two people found them and waited nearly two hours in a car park for me to return while I scoured the area. I could have hugged them. I didn’t.

On my way home, unknowingly I left my wallet on the roof of the car. Many hours later I got a call from a couple who had noticed a wallet on the road and rang me (please do make sure you have your number in your wallet). Everything was intact and they offered to drive many miles to make sure it was returned to me the next day.

There is a lot of goodness in this country. A happy holiday in Ireland, despite the weather. – Yours, etc,

ANNE CRONIN,

Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow.