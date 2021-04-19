Sir, – It appears that the relaxation of Covid restrictions for our neighbours in Northern Ireland has prompted some of them to cross an international border during an international pandemic for the utterly selfish reason of visiting their holiday homes.

It would appear that we are expected to accept this flagrant breach of our more stringent restrictions with complete equanimity.

Would this be the case if the circumstances were reversed? – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY MORAN,

Bundoran,

Co Donegal.