Holding on to royal heritage

Sir, – Seanán Ó Coistín suggests the “Royal” in Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland is past its sell-by-date.

As a graduate of the RCSI may I disagree?

The name of the college recognises that in 1784 its royal charter was awarded by the King of Ireland, George III (who was separately King of Great Britain from 1760 until the union of the two countries in 1801).

The RDS, RHA, RCPI, the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, the Royal Dublin Golf Club and the Royal Marine Hotel may also wish to hold on to their echo of a noble connection. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.