Holding on to history – and geography

Sir, – Your Editorial (“A senseless downgrading”, May 7th) rightly highlights President Michael D Higgins’s concern regarding the removal of history as a core Junior Cert subject.

Geography has suffered the same relegation.

These subjects are two sides of the one coin, collectively presenting young people with the curiosity and critical skills to examine the social and natural forces that shape the world around us.

Not only would the retention of these disciplines as core subjects help achieve the much desired knowledge economy, but it would also encourage active and engaged citizens. – Yours, etc,

Dr RICHARD SCRIVEN,

School of Geography

and Archaeology,

NUI Galway.