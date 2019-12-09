Holding FG accountable for Dara Murphy

Sir, – We are told that the Standards in Public Office Commission cannot pursue an investigation into Dara Murphy’s attendance record because Mr Murphy has resigned from the Dáil.

Senior members of Fine Gael knew of and approved of Mr Murphy’s work on behalf of Fine Gael with the European Peoples party (EPP). As Mr Murphy was paid €10,000 per month by the EPP, will the Fine Gael Party repay us taxpayers the money that we have paid to Mr Murphy while he was working for and being paid by the EPP? If not, why not? – Yours, etc,

HELEN FANNING,

Tallaght Dublin 24.