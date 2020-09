A chara, – A letter writer (September 25th) says that Irish media outlets need to leave the “stone age” and enter the 21st century with the metric system.

Perhaps The Irish Times might take his words to heart and finally give engine-power ratings in metric kilowatts rather than antediluvian horsepower in your motoring columns. – Is mise,

SEAN O’DOHERTY,

Calala,

New South Wales,

Australia.