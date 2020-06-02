Hold the front page

Sir, – I do not agree with Ann Curran (Letters, May 30th) that you should change The Irish Times to a tabloid format.

I have been taking your paper daily for over 70 years and I like it in the broadsheet format.

My wife takes another reputable paper, a tabloid, once a week and, apart from the cramped impression that the front page presents, I find it too voluminous to fold properly and impossible to keep tidy.

Also it won’t stay propped up against the teapot.

I hope you will long continue to publish as a broadsheet. – Yours, etc,

PN CORISH,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.