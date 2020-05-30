Hold the front page

Sir, – Michael Gannon’s letters, highlighting the advantages of the paper version of The Irish Times (May 18th, 26th), and your generous inclusion of his name in your thank you to subscribers (May 23rd), brings to mind other advantages of the physical purchase of a broadsheet paper. My own favourite was passed down from my father-in-law. A finely and tightly rolled diagonal page of the paper makes a very efficient mini-firelighter, a trick that’s hard to pull off with the iPad. – Yours, etc,

Dr PAUL ARMSTRONG,

Lifford,

Co Donegal.

Sir – The print version of The Irish Times is the most resilient of newspapers in acting as a back-up interior doormat to soak up moisture on a rainy day. – Yours, etc,

RONNIE SIMPSON,

Bray, Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Every day since the start of the restrictions, I have bought a copy of The Irish Times and another newspaper from my local shop. Good content in both but the other paper is so much easier to handle. Reward me now, please, by finally going tabloid. – Yours, etc,

ANNE CURRAN,

Dunmore East,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – Allow me to add an overlooked advantage of the print version of your newspaper. My children amuse themselves by drawing moustaches, pirate eyepatches and vampire fangs on the pictures of your contributors. The results are sometimes a marked improvement on the original. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.