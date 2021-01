Sir, – I look forward to the day when I can scour the back page of The Irish Times to find luxury hotels weekend break bargains in beautiful places in Ireland that I wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford.

I hope they all survive so we can enjoy it all again.

With free travel, we pensioners should start spending our (forcibly saved) pensions in Ireland as soon as we are free again. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.