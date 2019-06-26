Hold on to the Hill

Sir, – Sad to hear that Tessie is retiring from “The Hill” (Home News, Conor Pope, June 24th).

I got many a bargain there in the past, indeed got a few “pieces” of clobber from Tessie herself and her neighbour Teresa. It was great fun and the banter always great.

In the light of the current climate and environmental impact efforts, I suggest that the Hill be given some support by Dublin City Council so that it will survive.

From what Tessie says, it looks like the opposite has been the case.

Do we not need a place to leave and find reusable items not recyclable elsewhere?

The Hill saved tons of stuff from landfill over the years, the sellers there should be helped because it seems to be on its last legs. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.