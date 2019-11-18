‘Hobnobs for bigwig’
Sir, – I thoroughly digested your report on the trials and tribulations of sourcing and preparing food for the delectation of a Supreme Court judge (“Hobnobs for bigwig: A judge’s strict dietary demands”, News, November 16th).
However, I was appalled to learn that cream for the coffees is served from a “pouring cow”. I am not one to judge but I would expect a tasteful Royal Doulton jug, at the very least. – Yours, etc,
FRANK BYRNE,
Glasnevin ,
Dublin 9 .
Sir, – The penchant for strictly English apples, has given me a new understanding of the old saying, “It would give you the pip”. – Yours, etc,
Dr TONY WALSH,
Rathmines,
Dublin 6.
Sir, – Saturday’s front page featured a banker apologising yet again.
Is it any wonder the general public feels like the skin on Mr Justice Peter Charleton’s Marks & Spencer mackerel? – Yours, etc,
DECLAN LEYDON,
Malahide,
Co Dublin.
Sir, – I would have thought a serrated fish knife would be best to skin a mackerel, but who am I to judge? – Yours, etc,
HUGH McDONNELL,
Termonfeckin,
Co Louth.
Sir, – Is it really newsworthy that a judge likes Hobnobs and English apples? Is this front-page news?
Peter Charleton was a daily customer in our restaurant when he served on the Morris tribunal. A truly clever, down-to-earth, mannerly and courteous gentleman, with a great sense of humour, he treated all of our team with utter respect and as equals.
He is a truly gifted judge.
That his dietary preferences are emblazoned on the front of The Irish Times is a new low for journalism. – Yours, etc,
BARBARA BERMAN,
Glenageary,
Co Dublin.