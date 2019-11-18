Sir, – I thoroughly digested your report on the trials and tribulations of sourcing and preparing food for the delectation of a Supreme Court judge (“Hobnobs for bigwig: A judge’s strict dietary demands”, News, November 16th).

However, I was appalled to learn that cream for the coffees is served from a “pouring cow”. I am not one to judge but I would expect a tasteful Royal Doulton jug, at the very least. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BYRNE,

Glasnevin ,

Dublin 9 .

Sir, – The penchant for strictly English apples, has given me a new understanding of the old saying, “It would give you the pip”. – Yours, etc,

Dr TONY WALSH,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Saturday’s front page featured a banker apologising yet again.

Is it any wonder the general public feels like the skin on Mr Justice Peter Charleton’s Marks & Spencer mackerel? – Yours, etc,

DECLAN LEYDON,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I would have thought a serrated fish knife would be best to skin a mackerel, but who am I to judge? – Yours, etc,

HUGH McDONNELL,

Termonfeckin,

Co Louth.

Sir, – Is it really newsworthy that a judge likes Hobnobs and English apples? Is this front-page news?

Peter Charleton was a daily customer in our restaurant when he served on the Morris tribunal. A truly clever, down-to-earth, mannerly and courteous gentleman, with a great sense of humour, he treated all of our team with utter respect and as equals.

He is a truly gifted judge.

That his dietary preferences are emblazoned on the front of The Irish Times is a new low for journalism. – Yours, etc,

BARBARA BERMAN,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.