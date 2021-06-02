Hitting the headlines

Sir, – It seems that the battle to win attention is to sensationalise nearly every story or piece of news in an attempt to harvest “clicks-throughs” to sites and the much-needed traffic that content providers so desperately need to survive.

News and information are important, but have we reached the stage that in order to be attracted to a story there must be a catastrophe on offer in the text? We should choose our words carefully in headlines or we are headed for a pandemic of anxiety. –Yours, etc,

EAMON MALONE,

Ratoath,

Co Meath.