Sir, – I enjoyed reading Edward Brennan’s interesting articleon the history of television in Ireland. It was amusing to read that “television owners in the 1950s and 1960s entertained the neighbourhood” (“Television in Ireland went far beyond RTÉ”, Culture, January 11th).

I am old enough to remember those days, and the only people who owned televisions were the proprietors of TV rental shops.

Everyone rented television sets in the 1950s and 1960s.

The apparent reason for this was that the sets were regarded as unreliable and frequently needed repairs.

The Irish were seen as somewhat unique in those days as we had begun to buy homes and rent televisions. – Yours, etc,

BERNADETTE O’REILLY,

Clonakilty,

Co Cork.