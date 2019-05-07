History at junior cycle

Sir, – It was refreshing to read Carl O’Brien’s contribution to the debate around junior cycle history in schools (“Why history should remain optional in junior cycle”, May 2nd).

Those staunchly opposed to the subject being made optional display an idealistic naivety about what teaching the subject in schools can actually achieve.

Grand talk of history being a vital part of a modern citizen’s education ignores the realities of the classroom to the detriment of students.

Curriculum design should be left to educationalists, free of such lofty sentiments. – Yours, etc,

ANDREW O’DONOVAN,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.