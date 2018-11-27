History and schools

Sir, – Diarmaid Ferriter’s article highlighting the folly of the continuing downgrading of history in our schools, especially at a time of significant commemorations for all Irish people, is timely (Opinion & Analysis, November 27th).

Politicians would do well to remember the words of the great Roman politician and philosopher Cicero: “To be ignorant of what occurred before you were born is to be ever a child. For what is man’s lifetime unless the memory of past events is woven with those of earlier times”. – Yours, etc,

DAVID EVANS,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.