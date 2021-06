A chara, – Diarmaid Ferriter asks how we might distinguish between history and memory (Opinion & Analysis, June 18th).

A slice of history could be an unread copy of The Irish Times from June 19th, 2001. While a 20-year-old copy of the same publication with a coffee cup ring-stain and a completed crossword is a memory. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.