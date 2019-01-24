Historical perspective

Sir, – The ignorance of at least one of the current crop of politicians in Leinster House is appalling. Miriam Lord reports the comment of one Fine Gael senator at the special anniversary sitting of the Dáil, who remarked that Fianna Fáil “didn’t have a woman in [its] front bench 100 years ago either” (“Gas light, relics and rare parliamentary action in the Mansion House”, January 21st).

Fianna Fáil did not exist 100 years ago. Neither did Fine Gael. Hopefully this unnamed senator is on the way down, not on the way up. – Yours, etc,

FRANK MacGABHANN,

Skerries,

Co Dublin.