Hillary Clinton and Tulsi Gabbard

Sir, – Hillary Clinton has stated publicly that Democratic Party presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is a “Russian asset” and that Vladimir Putin would be delighted if Ms Gabbard were to become the next president.

Tulsi Gabbard has served in Iraq, and by declaring her intention to become the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election, she has become the first female combat veteran to run for the office of president of the United States of America.

Mrs Clinton offered no evidence for this smearing of Ms Gabbard’s character, yet there is something more sinister going on that this public spat has revealed. I am referring to the control that the Clintons seem to exercise over the Democratic Party. In 2016 Ms Gabbard resigned from the Democratic National Committee because of the way the party treated Bernie Sanders. Ms Gabbard has publicly stated that she was warned she had better support Hillary Clinton or else her own political career could be destroyed. Ms Gabbard stuck to her principles and backed Mr Sanders, and as a result Ms Gabbard feels that Mrs Clinton and the establishment have been determined to destroy her.

Tulsi Gabbard has stated that she wishes to reform the Democratic Party, and that she stands against everything Hillary Clinton stands for.

It is outrageous that Mrs Clinton should accuse someone who has served their country of being a Russian asset without a shred of evidence, and it is about time the Democratic Party disassociated itself entirely from Hillary Clinton. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT COOPER,

Causeway Bay,

Hong Kong.