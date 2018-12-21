Hijacking of Roscommon issue

A chara, – The gardaí are rightly in hot pursuit of those who attacked bailiffs enforcing a court order in Co Roscommon (Home News, December 20th).

But unless we want financial institutions to be free to appoint whoever they like to enforce repossessions, a public commitment from the Taoiseach and Minister for Justice that equally assiduous inquiries will be made into the compliance of those enforcing the order with the strict rules that apply to such appointments is also necessary.

The hijacking in the Dáil of this issue by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty for their own political ends is a disgusting deliberate diversion from far wider issues. – Yours, etc,

JOHN CRONIN,

Terenure, Dublin 6W.