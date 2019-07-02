Highs and lows of German-Irish relations

Sir, – Derek Scally, (Home News, July 1st) writing about President Higgins’s impending visit to Germany, tells us Dr Mervyn O’Driscoll, head of history, UCC, argues that the “high point” to date of Irish German relations was in 1990 when the Irish EU presidency assisted Chancellor Helmut Kohl in his push for German unity.

Surely the high point was two years earlier when Jack’s Green Army carried out a comprehensive friendly invasion of Germany during Euro ’88 – an argument I’m sure our soccer-loving president would support. – Yours, etc,

LIAM STENSON,

Galway.

Sir, – Notwithstanding Derek Scally’s honest opinion, for much of the world the low point in Irish-German relations occurred in the spring of 1945 when Ireland chose to send condolences to Nazi Germany upon Hitler’s death. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD SHERMAN,

Margate,

Florida, US.