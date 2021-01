Sir. – In the first lockdown, the highlight of the week for my grandsons , aged three and five, was the arrival of the bin lorry. I’ve taken their lead in the present lockdown and find the experience uplifting. No holiday this year but I am getting a delivery of home heating oil this week and I’m beside myself with excitement. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ROONEY,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.