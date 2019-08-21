Higher education and options

Sir, – Laura Harmon (Letters, August 17th) clearly makes the point that university education should be universally available as a matter of justice, but what she does not say is that if we fail in making it so, we, as a nation, are wasting the intellectual and creative assets present among those who cannot afford current university fees.

Also let us remember that we are blessed with a good technical education sector in the institutes of technology, and this is a route which preferentially suits many students and should not be seen as being inferior to a university education, only different. – Yours, etc,

DR PATRICK

DAVEY,

Shankill,

Dublin 18.