Hidden talent

Sir, – The health portfolio often seems to leave the unfortunate Minister open to a wide range of criticism. The accusation that he is “in hiding” from campaigners on the matter of the National Maternity Hospital’s relocation seems especially baseless, however (“Minister for Health accused of being ‘in hiding’ over maternity hospital move”, News, May 25th). He was criticised recently for apparently pressurising department staff to include his name more in social media communications. He is rarely off our television screens and airwaves. Searching for his name on The Irish Times website shows 29 stories in the last week, many with quotes and photographs included. The phrase “hidden in plain sight” comes to mind. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.