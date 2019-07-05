Hey mums, dads and guys

Sir, – I agree with the letter writers (July 3rd) that the disappearance of children, mothers and fathers from the lexicon is regrettable, but even worse is the appearance of the ubiquitous “Hey guys” in the vocabulary of restaurant staff in particular, regardless of the gender of the customers.

A simple “Hello” would suffice. And as I’m at it, could they start again saying thanks or thank you instead of “cheers”? – Yours, etc,

JOHN GAFFNEY,

Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.