Sir, – So, the good old days are truly back.

A half-page article during the week in The Irish Times on the closing of the Michelin-starred eatery Heron and Grey and its relocation and name change to Liath. . . hoorah.

The good news was also repeated on your Hot List (Magazine, December 15th).

Sadly it’s booked out for the next few months . . . news indeed!

TONY TOOMEY,

Tullow, Co Carlow.