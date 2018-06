Sir, – Shades of Celtic Tiger abound. Property and rent prices soar and the coffee shops are booming. Our banks continue to dispense €50 notes at the ATMs across our country. This is a practice I have newly observed, having recently returned from London, where £20 and £10 notes are dispensed, regardless of the sums withdrawn. The volcano rumbles. Do we watch and wait for the eruption? No promises of a “soft landing”. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE O’CONNOR,

Rathgar, Dublin 6.