Here’s to the next election

Sir, – Given the realistic chance that this Coalition will implode sooner rather than end its term in four years, and given Covid-19 restrictions, has anybody thought how we will elect the next lot in to power?

Standing in line for hours is not going to work.

Maybe we could break out the voting machines again and put them in the closed pubs in each village, town and street in the country. At least we would get a bit of a day out. If not an actual pint. – Yours, etc,

DAMIAN GILL,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.