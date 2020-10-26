Helping the most marginalised in our global society

Sir, – Mark FitzGerald argues that we can be an example of a great social democracy (Opinion & Analysis, October 19th). The response to Covid-19 has indeed reignited a spirit of solidarity, and Budget 2021’s commitment of €867 million in overseas development aid assistance is a welcome recognition of the global solidarity urgently required. However, Covid-19 itself is only one of numerous issues where international support is required. On the UN International Day for the Eradication of Poverty (October 17th), President Michael D Higgins reiterated the requirement for urgent remedial action to end global hunger. The levels of hunger in 11 countries are currently noted as “alarming”, with another 40 countries at a “serious” level of hunger. South Sudan, Yemen and Syria are among those countries at the most alarming levels.

Covid-19 has once again highlighted the massive inequalities in our global society. Some were quick to acknowledge that the impact of Covid-19 on Africa had not been as detrimental as had first been feared, and while this is true in terms of the virus itself, the secondary effects are devastating. This pandemic is yet another threat on the most marginalised in the world who are already living through the scourge of hunger, extreme poverty, conflict and climate change. With the target of zero hunger by 2030 now well out of reach, and as we come together to stay apart, we must continue to fight for the most marginalised in our global society, thus giving life to a better more sustainable world for us all. It is by truly listening to and responding to the voices of the most marginalised, and by doing so beyond our borders, that we can really become a great social democracy. We have the ability and community to achieve this. – Yours, etc,

SUZANNE KEATINGE,

Chief Executive,

Dóchas – The Irish

Association of

Non-Governmental

Development Organisations,

Dublin 8.