Sir, – I am 77 and this year, for the first time, I decided to do my own Form 11 income tax.

It was not simple, but I would like to put on record the wonderful and timely assistance that I got from the Revenue’s ROS helpline. It is a helpline better than I have experienced with even the major online sites and enabled me to save the €800 in accountancy fees that I have previously paid. Thank you ROS services. – Yours, etc,

JOCK REYNOLDS,

Killiney, Co Dublin.