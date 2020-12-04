Hello, Dolly

Sir, – As I watch her on Netflix saving Christmas and singing Everybody Needs an Angel in her new movie Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, I’m reminded that over 3,000 children in Cork are about to receive books from her Imagination Library (which has gifted 147 million books to hundreds of thousands of children worldwide) and that the Department of Health is about to purchase 875,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, early research into which was kick-started by a $1 million donation from the singer-songwriter and movie star.

Whatever about Santa Claus, when it comes to angels, I’m a true believer! – Yours, etc,

CHRIS FITZPATRICK,

Dublin 6.