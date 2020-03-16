Sir, – David McWilliams says the Central Bank should immediately drop helicopter money into every citizen’s bank account, just as Hong Kong has done to help the local economy in this time of crisis (“Why Central Bank must give everyone free money right now”, Opinion & Analysis, March 14th).

I had the opportunity to ask Amartya Sen, the renowned Indian economist, a few years ago whether he could think of any downside to helicopter money.

After thinking for a few moments, he said: “No.” – Yours, etc,

MARK DORIS,

Cloughjordan,

Co Tipperary.

Sir, – David McWilliams calls for the Central Bank of Ireland to print money and give free cash to all – after giving the European Central Bank (ECB) notice.

Has he forgotten that Ireland is under EU post-bailout surveillance until 2031?

Furthermore, the ECB has created more than €2.5 trillion out of thin air since 2015.

Can David McWilliams tell us where that went? – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN

DOHERTY,

Vienna.