Helen McEntee and separation of powers

Sir, – The logic of the argument against holding the Government to account over the process used to nominate Seamus Woulfe for the Supreme Court vacancy goes as follows.

A newly appointed Government Minister can apparently, without any prior indication that they consulted anyone on it, select a lawyer from her own party over at least three sitting judges to fill a Supreme Court vacancy – all without raising any concern about politicising the Supreme Court.

Yet questioning whether that process does actually guard against a breach of the separation of powers is apparently, in itself, a breach of separation of powers.

That makes no sense whatsoever. – Yours, etc,

TOMÁS M CREAMER,

Ballinamore,

Co Leitrim.