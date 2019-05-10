Sir, – You report a Dresden University study that concludes that 54 per cent of Irish men were classified as “heavy episodic drinkers” (“More than half of Irish men binge-drink once a month, study finds”, News, May 8th).

These are defined as drinkers who have at least one episode in a 30-day period where a total equivalent to 30g of pure alcohol is consumed at one time.

To put this in perspective, one 330ml long-neck bottle of 4 per cent alcohol beer contains 10g of pure alcohol.

If you believe the results, consuming three 330ml bottles, or a little less than two pints, a month in a single sitting indicates a “heavy episodic drinker”.

Are these reports supposed to be taken seriously? – Yours, etc,

DAVID POWER,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.