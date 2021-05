Sir, – “Spoofing and posing”, “rhetoric and bluster” are not acceptable in the Dáil.

Mary Lou McDonald tells the Taoiseach to stop using it, Catherine Connolly is allergic to it, and so is the Taoiseach (Miriam Lord, Dáil Sketch, May 19th).

Can we have a vote to ban it altogether in Dáil Éireann? – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.