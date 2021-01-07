Heat and food

Sir, – With the strong call by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Government to “stay at home”, unless for essential travel, work or exercise, it is imperative in these cold winter months that the fuel allowance is immediately and adequately increased for pensioners and all on social welfare payments to support them to pay for the increased heating bills that will be incurred.

With schools closed and children home all day, families are seeing increased costs in their food bills. This is causing particular hardship for low-income households.

The extreme measures called for by Government in insisting that people “stay at home” must be met with supports to ease the already- stressful and challenging times for the poorest in our country. Individuals and families must not be forced to choose between heating or eating. – Yours, etc,

BERNADETTE PHILLIPS,

Ferrybank,

Waterford.