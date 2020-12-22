Heaney and history

Sir, – The Seamus Heaney Centre does not own the portrait of Seamus Heaney that the Northern Ireland Office has used in its Telling Our Stories: NI Beyond 100 campaign. The centre could not have given permission for its use and even if it could have would not have done so – nor would it ever do anything that involved Seamus Heaney’s name – without first consulting the Heaney family. – Yours, etc,

GLENN PATTERSON,

Director,

Seamus Heaney Centre,

Queen’s University

Belfast.

Sir, – Instead of asking Seamus Heaney during the Troubles to do more (Letters, December 17th), surely Danny Morrison could have looked closer to home and asked himself if he could have done less ? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL KERR,

Richhill,

Co Armagh.