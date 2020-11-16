Healthcare staff – a sense of gratitude

Sir, – I had cause to visit three Irish hospitals in the past couple of weeks as a result of an injury.

Without exception, every single porter, administrator, secretary, nurse, doctor and radiographer I encountered were incredibly efficient, kind and superb at their job – and all at a time when they are dealing with an unprecedented public health crisis.

I want to extend my deepest thanks to all of the staff. If other patients have a similarly positive experience, we can all be exceptionally proud of our health service. – Yours, etc,

ROSS KILLEN,

Brittas,

Co Dublin.