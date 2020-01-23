Healthcare crisis and Sláintecare

Sir, – A private clinic is being built at the national children’s hospital. That makes a mockery of the “no private medicine in public hospitals” principle in the Sláintecare system. The private clinic we are building at the national children’s hospital will have a separate entrance, reception and waiting room. A separate outpatient department for private medical practices will also be built there.

It appears to me that after the election, Róisín Shortall will be left waving the Sláintecare brochure about like a fellow selling programmes for yesterday’s match. Stephen Donnelly and Simon Harris are full of love for Sláintecare. But if either of them intended to implement Sláintecare, they wouldn’t be backing building a private clinic at the national children’s hospital.

There is no meaningful difference between Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar. “Confidence and supply” has let that cat out of the bag.

The country needs a new government and Fianna Fáil needs a new leader.

After nine years “leading” the Opposition, Mr Martin’s approval rating speaks for itself.

So does the Taoiseach’s. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DEASY,

Carrigart,

Co Donegal.