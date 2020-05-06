Healthcare catch-up

Sir, – During this crisis, the Irish healthcare system has demonstrated an ability to adapt, adjust and reorganise at a rate few would have previously dreamed possible.

However, our creaking healthcare system has “lost” two months of time it can ill-afford. We’re playing catch-up with thousands of cancelled appointments, investigations and procedures. Successfully responding to this challenge will require all of the creativity, commitment and resourcing that we have already demonstrated – and that we know is possible. – Yours, etc,

Dr AIDAN JOHN COFFEY,

Bantry,

Co Cork.