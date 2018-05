Sir, – In light of current conversations regarding medical disclosure, patient involvement, shared decision-making and provision of accurate information in a timely manner, I am reminded of the UK’s NHS aim to make “no decision about me without me” a reality for everyone.

It is imperative that we collectively have the same aim here. – Yours, etc,

NIAMH MALLON,

Occupational Therapist,

Enfield,

Co Meath.