Sir, – I cannot believe that you published a letter stating that in most pubs the hot tap in the gents produces no water (March 2nd). How many pubs has your letter writer washed his hands in? There are roughly 7,000 pubs in Ireland so if he washed his hands in most pubs in Ireland, that is more than 3,500. Has he got the cleanest hands in the country? – Yours, etc,

DERRY KEALY,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.