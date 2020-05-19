Headphones and cyclists

Sir, – I fully endorse David Reddy’s comments (Letters, May 16th) regarding wearing of headphones. Quite apart from the dangers inherent in this practice, they are missing out on the delightful sounds of nature which have been even more wonderful in the quiet of the lockdown. As someone who does not wear headphones out walking, I have had several close shaves with cyclists coming at speed from behind on shared spaces as they are often quite silent. Do they not use bells anymore? I would not cycle without my bell as pedestrians, particularly in the city, frequently step off the path when crowded. My bell warns them not to, keeping us both safe. – Yours, etc,

RHONA KELLY,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.