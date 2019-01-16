Headlights

Sir, – At this time of the year we have many hours of driving our cars in darkness. I notice far too many motorists with either one headlight or just one side light as they go by I just wish I could signal to them, “You need to check your lights”. Some flash their lights to warn of speed-traps and the like so that will not draw their attention to the deficiency of their car. It may be as many as one in 10 cars and it is extremely dangerous. What could we do to notify drivers? – Yours, etc,

ANNE CRONIN,

Kilmacanogue,

Co Wicklow.