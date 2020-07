Sir, – David McWilliams argues in favour of an Irish economic policy based around providing a tax haven for multinational corporations. He describes what he sees as the benefits of being a tax haven. He clearly thinks Ireland should remain such a tax haven. Then his article is headlined, “Apple decision shows Ireland is not a tax haven” (July 18th). – Yours, etc,

PAUL DILLON,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.