Haute coiffure

Sir, – Some hairdressers and their representatives have taken to the airwaves and other media to announce and defend what are, to my mind, exorbitant additional costs to remedy lockdown hair growth. Their loyal customers and those who took them at their word regarding the dangers of home-colouring are being unduly punished.

It’s a pity hairdressers didn’t take a leaf from the book of our wonderful restaurateurs with the meal boxes which they invented during lockdown. I am sure that a “colour box” with the client’s specific colour-mix ingredients, rubber gloves, colour application brush, mixing bowl and requisite instructions would have been equally (if not more) welcome deliveries to many doors. – Yours, etc,

ANNE NOLAN,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – For three months we have listened to women (and men) all over the country complaining about being unable to have their hair cut, coloured or styled. Now, when our salons are reopening, all we are listening to is moaning about the charges.

Can we please welcome our stylists back to work? They have been unable to work for three months. Most of us will need a major overhaul which will involve a lot more than previously required. Costs will revert once we get our hair back to its new normal. – Yours, etc,

LAURA O’MARA,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.