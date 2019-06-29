Hats off to Martyn Turner

Sir, – The article on political cartoons by Felix M Larkin on June 26th (Arts & Ideas) was greatly entertaining.

While thanks are due to Mr Larkin for compiling such a fascinating review of the cleverness and sharpness of the art over the past two centuries, I am sure that the vast majority of your readers would wish to join with me in also expressing much deserved thanks to Martyn Turner for amusing us with his extremely clever and witty cartoons for almost half a century.

I hope his fertile brain and sharp pen will continue to provide us with many more laughs over many years to come. – Yours, etc,

LG KILGALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.