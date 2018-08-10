Harris’s healthy invitation?

A chara, – Surprisingly, Simon Harris appears to have a sense of black humour.

Not only did the Minister for Health offer yet-to-be-established abortion services to the women of Northern Ireland . . . they could also, presumably with their male counterparts, avail of other health services here (Home News, August 8th). What an invitation! They could join the million people already on the treatment waiting lists. They could join the 130,000 awaiting diagnostic radiology, the 37,229 people awaiting speech and language therapy, the 148,000 waiting for more than one year to see a consultant.

Hands across the Border, mar dhea! The ghost of Michael Collins could be heard breaking down the door. – Is mise,

PEADA